ATHENS — Blakely Road will be closed a tenth of a mile south of Franklin Road today until 4 p.m. for repairs, according to Limestone County officials.
The road is in the western portion of the county south of Upper Snake Road.
The Limestone County Emergency Management Agency asks motorists to avoid the area while repairs are being done.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.