Both sides of Garrett Road in Limestone County are being cleared of branches on Friday.

 JERONIMO NISA

Limestone County started closing a portion of Garrett Road this week and it will continue to be closed for much of each day through Thursday so trees can be cleared, both to make way for moving the Horton house from Limestone County to Decatur and because officials say the tree-clearing is needed anyway.

