Starting at 5:30 p.m today., Marion Street between Washington Street and Market Street will be closed for Singing on the Square hosted by Athens-Limestone Tourism.
The concert is from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. and is free. The entertainment will be Scott Nix & the SideHustlers. The group performs original music and rock, country and Americana covers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.