Marion Street in Athens will be closed between Washington Street and Market Street today from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. for the Limestone County Sheriff’s Rodeo street dance which will take place between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Portion of Marion Street in Athens closed tonight for Sheriff's Rodeo street dance
- By Erica Smith Staff Writer
