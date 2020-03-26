Shaw Road north of U.S. 72 in Limestone County will be closed from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. today and Friday for bridge repairs.
top story
Portion of Shaw Road in Limestone closing today, Friday
- By Marian Accardi Staff Writer
-
-
- 0
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Online Poll
Most Read
Articles
- City revokes 2 more businesses' licenses
- Two Hartselle residents die after Saturday afternoon crash
- Lawrence High cafeteria worker among 3 people killed in weekend accidents
- First COVID-19 case reported in Morgan County; state total breaks 200
- City of Decatur to work skeleton employee schedule
- Storm causes power outages in Limestone, topples tree in Decatur
- UPDATED: Man dies in Courtland standoff, witnesses say
- Courtland man dies during standoff with authorities
- Morgan shuts down courthouse as employee awaits results of COVID-19 test
- Class 5A-7A Girls All-Area: Bachus overcomes two knee injuries to lead Athens to Northwest Regional
Images
Videos
Commented
- Decatur considers ban on front-yard parking (6)
- Lawyers: Sheriff Blakely hospitalized, being tested for coronavirus (5)
- State virus cases at 157; closures ordered in Jefferson Co. (4)
- Morgan schools win court battle on online sales tax (3)
- Lights dim on US 31 bridge, DU-city cooperation (3)
- Treasury proposal: Deliver $500B to Americans starting April (3)
- Coronavirus cases climb to 36 as state implements harsh rules in some counties (3)
- Case of new coronavirus confirmed in Alabama (3)
- Amy Brook Middleton (2)
- Editorial: Carnival gridlock a good problem if solution forthcoming (2)
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.