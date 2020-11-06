The Limestone County Courthouse and Limestone County License Commissioner's Office are closed today due to positive COVID-19 test results there, according to officials. The closure includes Limestone County’s judicial system, circuit clerk’s office, and district attorney’s office.
The courthouse reopening is tentatively scheduled for Monday.
“The (Limestone County) Commission has been informed of positive test results in both the Limestone County Courthouse and the License Commission Office,” said Michelle Williamson, community relations coordinator. “Therefore, we have made the decision to close both for a deep cleaning.”
For business at the License Commissioner's Office, people are encouraged to use the online services for the office available at www.limestonelicense.com.
