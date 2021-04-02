ATHENS — The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office said it has recovered what it believes to be the weapon used in the shooting death of a Piney Chapel man early Monday morning.
The office said its investigators found David Thornton, 51, dead being notified about 3 a.m. Monday of the shooting in the 22000 block of New Garden Road in the Piney Chapel community, north of Athens. Thornton’s son, Daniel James Thornton, 28, was charged with murder and booked into the Limestone County Jail with bail set at $100,000.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, investigators discovered a .357 handgun containing three spent shells in a burn pile on the New Garden Road property. The gun has been sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for comparison with the projectiles recovered from the scene.
Daniel Thornton’s arraignment has been set for April 6 at 1:30 p.m., according to court records.
