Athens Utilities is reporting that its crews are responding power outages from the Limestone Creek Substation in eastern Limestone County.
top story
Power outages reported in eastern Limestone County
- By Bayne Hughes Staff Writer
-
-
- 0
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Online Poll
Most Read
Articles
- CEO: 4 tested for new coronavirus at Decatur Morgan Hospital
- First coronavirus case reported in Limestone County
- Decatur declares state of emergency
- Hartselle man arrested in Decatur stabbing
- 4 people in Morgan being tested for coronavirus
- Coronavirus brings cancellations, emergency plans
- Mandatory coronavirus orders possible statewide as infections climb to 39
- Sheriff: Athens man breaks into ex-girlfriend's home, ends up in ICU
- School official gives update on Decatur, Austin proms
- Virus outbreak: Alabama orders closures in 6 counties
Images
Videos
Commented
- Decatur considers ban on front-yard parking (6)
- Mayor slams DU over sewer overflows; utility rebukes him as 'unprofessional' (5)
- Lawyers: Sheriff Blakely hospitalized, being tested for coronavirus (5)
- Long uses State of County address to argue online sales tax issue (4)
- Morgan schools win court battle on online sales tax (3)
- Lights dim on US 31 bridge, DU-city cooperation (3)
- Coronavirus cases climb to 36 as state implements harsh rules in some counties (3)
- Case of new coronavirus confirmed in Alabama (3)
- Editorial: Carnival gridlock a good problem if solution forthcoming (2)
- Carnegie Carnival Parade 2020 (2)
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.