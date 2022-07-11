The Athens project to widen both sides of Lindsay Lane South from Strain Road East to Indian Trace Road is starting today and, depending on weather, is expected to take until the end of November.
The city’s capital infrastructure and alcohol funds are funding the $2,014,464 project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.