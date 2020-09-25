ATHENS — The Athens City Council got its first look Thursday at the city’s proposed general fund budget for fiscal 2021, which includes a 3% cost-of-living pay increase for employees, and heard a plea from the police chief for making officers’ salaries more competitive with area law enforcement agencies.
City Clerk Annette Barnes said after the budget hearing that the cost-of-living adjustment for the city’s 366 full-time employees will cost the general fund and Athens Utilities’ budget about $706,000, including federal payroll taxes and retirement.
“We budget very conservatively,” she told council members. “We’ve always done that,” resulting in a budget surplus for a number of years.
The proposed budget shows total expenditures of about $32 million, a 2.7% increase over $31.16 million in spending in the amended fiscal 2020 budget; and total expected revenues of $32.5 million, a 3.2% increase over $31.5 million in revenues in the amended fiscal 2020 budget.
The proposal includes some additional full-time employees: four police officers, a technical coordinator in Engineering Services, Community Development & Building Inspection; and a recreation coordinator and two equipment operators in Parks/Recreation/Cemetery; and a part-time construction supervisor.
Mayor Ronnie Marks asked that the City Council look into further adjusting salaries for public safety employees so they’re competitive with the surrounding area, and said he would have a recommendation for a pay plan after a Human Resources review.
“It’s not in this (proposed) budget so sometime soon, like in the next couple of weeks, I think we need a special work session to address this issue,” Marks said. “We are way under-scale (in public safety pay), and we have to kick this door open sometime and address these issues.”
Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson said the four new police officer positions will help, but “our No. 1 priority is the salaries for officers."
“We’ve got serious issues there,” Johnson said. “We’re not competitive with anybody. We’ve lost one in the last year to Rogersville. … I’m losing one this week to Madison County.”
As the city continues to grow and more officers reach retirement age, “we’re going to really have issues down the road if we don’t get a grip on this,” the police chief said. If the proposed budget is approved, the Police Department will have 52 officer positions. There are currently two officer vacancies, according to Johnson.
The city now has 11 steps in its salary schedule, and Johnson called for increasing the number of steps to provide “more incentives to stay” with the department. Twenty-three Police Department employees are “topped out,” he said. “Keeping experienced officers is extremely critical.”
Marks, who was elected to a third full term in the Aug. 25 election, recently asked the council to consider starting pay increases of $6,000 for police officers and firefighters, bringing the police starting salary to $41,027 and firefighters’ starting pay to $38,355, with salaries to also be adjusted through all 11 steps of the city’s salary schedule.
The budget surplus in the proposed document is $485,484, before any discretionary appropriations for organizations, and the council will vote on that funding later this fall. Barnes said agencies have already submitted their requests. During the current fiscal year, the city gave $453,000 in special appropriations to nonprofit organizations.
Marks said the requests from nonprofits typically reach $600,000 to $700,000.
The council also reviewed fiscal 2021 budgets from Athens Utilities’ water and sewer departments, about $14.6 million; and gas department, $13.5 million.
