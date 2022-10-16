ATHENS — The first comprehensive master plan for Athens in 18 years calls for several changes along U.S. 72 to improve traffic flow and also addresses other needs in the city that experienced population growth of more than 23% from 2010-21.
The proposed 215-page plan identifies needs the city has from a facility and service standpoint, according to James Rich, Athens Public Works director.
“It talks about the use of land for development, future development, and also transportation needs, green space use, like greenways … and other needs,” he said.
The proposed plan will be considered during a public hearing and Planning Commission meeting at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 7 at City Hall.
The plan calls the U.S. 72 and Clinton Street intersection "skewed" and dangerous because Clinton Street comes into U.S. 72 at a sharp angle. It discusses turning an existing, small connector street into the new primary intersection.
"The existing intersection and connecting street to the west would be abandoned, and the signal would be relocated to the new intersection," the plan says. "These improvements would greatly simplify the intersection's geometry, allowing all turning movements to be accommodated at the intersection and providing clear, safe movements for vulnerable users."
The plan says the intersection of U.S. 72 and Cambridge Lane continues to have residential and commercial growth and that it is important to facilitate traffic flow in the area. The plan says that right and left turn lanes have been recommended by a recent analysis for both roads.
"Additionally, several median crossover areas and driveways would be eliminated to reduce conflicts," the plan says.
The plan says that the Alabama Department of Transportation has included the area of U.S. 72 that runs underneath the CSX railroad overpass, just west of Jefferson Street, in one of their programs.
The plan says, "U.S. 72 would be widened to provide additional lanes to alleviate congestion during peak hours."
Rich said the public was a big part of developing the plan.
“We’ve had several … public involvement meetings over the last 12 months. So, I would say primarily the residents and the stakeholders of Athens and Limestone County” had the biggest impact on creating the plan, Rich said.
Athens' population was 21,897 in 2010, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, but grew to an estimated 27,027 last year, an increase of 5,130 people, or 23.4%.
Rich said the last master plan for the city was adopted in 2004, but a separate land use plan was completed in 2014 and a transportation plan was done in 2015.
All the department heads under the general fund plus Athens Utilities, Rich said, assisted in putting the plan together. He said the Planning Commission has the final say on approving the plan. The Nov. 7 meeting will be in the City Council Chambers at City Hall, 200 West Hobbs St.
Mayor Ronnie Marks said the proposed master plan plan was ever-changing.
“I’ve been in a whole lot of meetings. There’s been changes made to it and then we amended some of the changes,” he said.
Marks added, “It’s real important that we get citizens’ input. That’s why we’re having the public hearings so we can address each and every one of those things. I encourage anyone that has an interest to come and be involved.”
Rich said the Nov. 7 meeting will be the final recognition of the new master plan by the Planning Commission.
