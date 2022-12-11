ATHENS — Traffic changes may be made to downtown Athens to make it more pedestrian-friendly after a recent traffic study was performed at the request of downtown merchants and residents.
Athens City Engineer Michael Griffin said five downtown intersections were studied. They were Jefferson Street at Market Street, Jefferson Street at Washington Street, Madison Street at Market Street, Madison Street at Washington Street and Houston Street at Market Street.
Tere Richardson, Athens Main Street executive director, said she and others initiated the traffic study because of the need for increased pedestrian safety.
“We asked that the traffic be calmed on North Jefferson Street. It was a group of the majority of the merchants downtown, some downtown residents and my board and people that frequent downtown,” she said. “(We) feel like … there needs to be a more walkable environment for North Jefferson.”
Griffin said the study started in February, was completed in the summer and the Engineering Department finished analyzing the resulting 247-page report at the end of October. Three options were given by the report for improving each intersection.
Griffin said the options he recommends are to slow down the traffic north of the downtown area so that vehicles on Jefferson Street are driving more slowly as they reach downtown and are prepared to enter a pedestrian-heavy area.
"When you get to UG White, you’ve arrived downtown where you see a lot of our foot traffic. As part of the study, we’ve noticed between these areas the speed limit precipitately drops off pretty well with vehicles,” he said. “So basically, we want to take that and mimic the downtown farther north, so people are aware you’re entering in a pedestrian-friendly area.”
Richardson said she's glad city officials are in agreement that traffic needs to be slowed in the downtown area. She said the study confirmed that there are many pedestrians downtown.
“That intersection at North Jefferson and Market Street is the busiest intersection in town for pedestrians,” she said. “It’s busy during the week, but on the weekends, it goes up exponentially with people enjoying being downtown.”
A 14-hour study found that on a weekday there were 299 pedestrians at the intersection of North Jefferson Street and Market Street and 11,356 vehicles. On a Saturday there were 985 pedestrians and 8,433 vehicles.
At the intersection of North Jefferson Street and Washington Street, on a weekday there were 38 pedestrians and 11,628 vehicles. On a Saturday there were 221 pedestrians and 8,299 vehicles.
Griffin said he wants to look into some pedestrian crossing improvements.
Richardson said she would like to see the traffic signals removed on North Jefferson Street at Market Street and Washington Street.
“In terms of having a walkable street, of course our preference would be a four-way stop,” she said. “What the city has to do is to take that into consideration with the traffic flow of that being a major artery from the northern part of the city to (U.S.) 72 and how best to accomplish both things.”
The city, Richardson said, must find a compromise that slows traffic while making sure the traffic continues to move during peak times.
Griffin said the question everyone is asking is whether all the traffic signals will be taken down.
“The study suggests that we do not,” he said. “There are some intersections off of Jefferson Street that it does recommend removing and those can be done. But along Jefferson Street, Market and Washington it does recommend that we retain them.”
Griffin agrees with the study's recommendation to retain the signals on North Jefferson Street at Market and Washington streets because he said there are still many drivers who use Jefferson Street as a thoroughfare. The intersections that the study says do not warrant a traffic signal are Madison Street at Market Street, Madison Street at Washington Street and Houston Street at Market Street. Griffin said he plans to remove those signals.
Griffin said he would like to see upgrades to the traffic signals that remain.
“I do recommend that our traffic controllers be updated at the signalized intersections; they’re just extremely old,” he said.
Richardson believes, with changes, North Jefferson Street can become more walkable.
“I think it’ll be a work in progress,” she said. "They’ll try something and see how well that works and will take it from there and we’ll see how that works and then we’ll progress to the next level.”
Griffin said the Public Works Department is already taking the first step.
“Public Works is currently looking at improving the southeast corner for pedestrian crossings at Hobbs Street/Jefferson Street to improve walkability,” he said. “We are also exploring other options related to traffic calming methods.”
There are several more steps to take, Griffin said.
“Address the corridor and quick implementation, expand the downtown corridor north along Jefferson, and explore additional grants/funding to upgrade the controllers along Jefferson,” he said.
Griffin said they will seek federal grants for the improvements.
“If we did it, with no assistance, it is about $1.4 million to do what the entire study has suggested us to do,” he said.
The money would come out of Athens’ capital infrastructure fund if the City Council approves the improvements, Griffin said. The traffic study by Sain Associates cost about $45,000 and also came out of the capital infrastructure fund.
