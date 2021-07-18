ATHENS — A prosecutor on Friday told jurors Sheriff Mike Blakely stole campaign funds and illegally borrowed jail inmate funds to keep from overdrawing his personal account, while Blakely’s lawyer stressed his client had no criminal intent and that all the money had ultimately been returned.
The opening statements came on the fifth day of trial, after jury selection ended Friday morning. Fifteen jurors, including three alternates, were selected. The jurors include three men and 12 women. As many as 40 witnesses are expected to testify at the trial beginning Monday morning.
Assistant Attorney General Kyle Beckman began by stressing to the jury that Blakely had sworn an oath in each of his 10 consecutive terms as sheriff to faithfully and honestly discharge his duties.
“Just because Mike Blakely is the sheriff doesn’t mean he’s above the law,” Beckman said.
Robert Tuten, Blakely’s lead attorney, repeated frequently that Blakely had no criminal intent, an element of the crimes the state must prove.
“The state will try to razzle dazzle you,” Tuten said. “… There is no criminal intent, therefore no crime.”
Beckman said the case was referred to the Attorney General’s Office in October 2018 by another state agency, apparently referring to the Alabama Ethics Commission. “We followed the evidence … and that evidence led to this courthouse,” he said.
Prosecutors will seek to prove that Blakely is guilty of six felony theft charges, including four thefts of campaign funds and two thefts of law enforcement funds. Blakely is also charged with five felony ethics violations, including four counts of using his official position for personal gain and one of soliciting something of value from a subordinate. If convicted on any of the counts, he would automatically be removed as sheriff.
Tuten, who puzzled jurors during jury selection by asking whether their toilets had ever overflowed, said some records from 2014 and 2015 maintained by Blakely’s campaign manager were destroyed when sewage backed into his home.
Beckman said the first theft of campaign funds was in December 2014, when the Alabama Realtors Association donated $1,500 to Friends of Mike Blakely, his campaign committee. Showing PowerPoint images of the check and the deposit slip, Beckman said Blakely accepted the check and deposited it in his personal account at Bank Independent. But for that deposit, Beckman said, Blakely’s account would have been overdrawn.
Beckman said Blakely also failed to include the Realtors contribution on his campaign finance disclosure report, required under state law.
“Mike Blakely never gave that money to his campaign,” Beckman said.
Tom Watkins was Blakely’s campaign manager, according to Beckman. Blakely told Watkins, according to Beckman, that he was going to Washington, D.C. for “election training,” and Watkins gave him a $3,000 check from the campaign account for expenses. Blakely never went on the trip, however, and instead deposited the check in his personal account, according to the prosecutor, a deposit that prevented Blakely’s personal account from being overdrawn by more than $2,000.
According to Beckman, Blakely did not refund the money to the campaign account until three-and-a-half years later, after he discovered he was being investigated.
Tuten said Blakely was unable to make the trip to D.C. “when medical issues arose,” and he promptly repaid the amount to the campaign fund when he remembered he had received the advance payment.
In November 2017, Beckman said, Austin Hinds Motors donated $2,500 to the campaign fund with a check. Blakely deposited the check in his personal account, preventing that account from being overdrawn, and failed to report it on his campaign disclosures, Beckman said. Two-and-a-half months later Blakely told Watkins he had just received the donation from Austin Hinds in cash and wrote a personal check for that amount to the campaign account.
In the summer of 2014, six months before the election, Beckman says Blakely met at 306 Barbecue with Athens attorney John Plunk and Trent Willis, a principal with Red Brick Strategies in Huntsville. During that meeting Plunk promised to pay Red Brick $3,500 per month for six months to benefit Blakely’s campaign for reelection, Beckman said. The final payment, due after Blakely had won the election, was not made, Beckman said, and Blakely told his campaign manager he needed a check to make the final payment.
He received a blank check signed by Watkins, Beckman said, and filled it out for $7,500 instead of $3,500. Beckman said Blakely then got Willis of Red Brick to refund the $4,000 overpayment to Blakely personally, and Blakely deposited it in his personal account.
“In every instance those checks kept Mike Blakely from overdrawing his account,” Beckman said.
During his opening statement, Tuten said the Blakely campaign did not hire Red Brick Strategies, and that Blakely personally paid the amount Red Brick claimed it was owed. When Red Brick realized it had overcharged the third party, it refunded Blakely’s personal funds, Tuten said.
Blakely also illegally borrowed money repeatedly from the safe used to hold jail inmates’ money, Beckman said. The county jail clerk, Ramona Robinson, was responsible for tracking the inmates’ money, and Beckman said Blakely would ask her to give him a few hundred dollars at a time from the safe. The total amount Blakely took from the safe between April 2013 and June 2016 was $29,050, Beckman said. Blakely gave the clerk 19 personal checks to cover the full amount but told her not to deposit them for up to 271 days until he had enough in his personal account to avoid them bouncing, Beckman said.
Las Vegas
In December 2014, Beckman said, Blakely — who does not like to fly — and two deputies drove to Las Vegas for a conference. Blakely got a $25,000 advance for his anticipated expenses from the Limestone County Law Enforcement Fund, which is mainly money collected in pistol permit fees, Beckman said. While Blakely legitimately spent $1,622.73 during the trip, Beckman said, he never refunded the rest of the money.
He went to Las Vegas again in December 2015 and, while there, directed his jail clerk to wire him $1,000 in inmate funds, Beckman said.
Tuten said he made the request because expenses were higher than expected and he needed the money for the return trip.
“There’s nothing sinister about it,” Tuten said. “No money is missing.”
In August 2016, according to Beckman, Blakely and two Limestone County commissioners went to an Association of County Commissions of Alabama conference in Orange Beach, and Blakely took $1,500 from the law enforcement fund for his per diem expenses. But, Beckman alleged, Blakely never attended the conference, instead going on to the Beau Rivage Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi, with the commissioners. While in Biloxi he called a subordinate, Debbie Davis, and had her wire $1,000 to him from her personal account.
Beckman stressed that this violated Alabama law because Davis worked directly for Blakely. Tuten said that while she worked for him, she was also a longtime friend. When he realized he needed more money, “he called his friend to have some wired,” Tuten said.
One of the oddest transactions described by Beckman involved Blakely’s efforts to repay the county $27,000 in accidental overpayments he had received in his salary. Blakely was required to refund the overpayments, which had accumulated at a rate of about $1,600 per month, after a routine audit. The sheriff, according to Beckman, borrowed $30,000 from someone referred to as “Tall Paul” and used it to refund the county. Fifteen months later he still had not repaid the loan from “Tall Paul,” which he had hoped to do through proceeds from the sale of his parents’ house. There were delays in the sale, and the real estate agent was Brad Pullum.
Pullum also was an owner of HiGo LLC and had an associate there, Tong Chen Chiou. HiGo was attempting to sell weapons to Taiwan, according to Beckman, and to ensure communications were secure Pullum and Chiou wanted to line the walls of their office with lead.
On Sept. 10, 2015, while still in debt to "Tall Paul" for $30,000, Blakely met with Pullum and Chiou, according to the prosecutor. The following day HiGo ordered the lead panels it needed to line the office walls. The following week, Beckman said, Blakely received a $50,000 check from Chiou, a portion of which he used to repay the $30,000 loan. A week after that, Beckman said, Blakely had Limestone County Jail inmates begin the two-month process of installing the lead panels.
“We’re going to (prove our case) using Mike Blakely’s friends, Mike Blakely’s associates,” Beckman told the jury. “We’re going to ask you to return a guilty verdict on every single count.”
Tuten said the state doesn’t have the evidence to obtain a guilty verdict.
“The burden is on the state. They cannot do it. There is a simple, logical explanation” for each allegation, he said.
Retired Judge Pamela Baschab, who is presiding over the case after all Limestone County judges recused themselves, warned jurors not to speak with anyone about the trial or to read or watch media accounts of the trial.
“As we all know, this is a very high profile case,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.