ATHENS — Prosecutors rested their case Tuesday after 6 1/2 days of testimony in the trial of Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely, and defense attorneys called three witnesses who cast doubt on the credibility of a prosecution witness.
Judge Pamela Baschab dismissed one of the 11 counts against Blakely at the request of the state, and she also released a woman from the jury after witnesses said an inmate in Blakely’s jail, described as the juror’s boyfriend, was talking about the case.
Blakely is now charged with nine felony counts and one misdemeanor count of theft and ethics violations.
Tuesday morning’s only witness was the state’s last one: Robert Stuart, an investigator for the state Attorney General’s Office who continued what he had begun Monday: summarizing the state’s evidence about gambling, absences from official conferences, money wired to Blakely by his employees, IOUs from Sheriff’s Office accounts, campaign money deposited in Blakely’s personal bank account, and inmate labor allegedly provided in exchange for loans.
Stuart said Blakely paid money back, but it was sometimes after he learned he was under investigation. He said Blakely overdrew his personal bank account, but the investigation did not turn up any bounced checks. When defense attorneys offered innocent explanations for Blakely’s actions, Stuart repeatedly said, “Anything’s possible.”
Defense attorney Robert Tuten asked whether Blakely’s 2016 trip to Biloxi, Mississippi, with three Limestone County commissioners, cost the county any money. Stuart said it cost wear and tear on vehicles. But Tuten said the sheriff, like certain other officials, is allowed to use his car 24 hours a day, seven days a week because he is on call.
Stuart said he collected “probably close to a million” documents during the investigation, including maybe 5,000 from the Sheriff’s Office.
Prosecutors asked Stuart several questions about documents that he did not receive after a subpoena was issue to the Sheriff’s Office.
For example, Stuart said he found a $1,050 check for conference registration in documents that came from the payee, not the Sheriff’s Office. And he said he, like the prosecutors, was surprised to learn during the trial last week about a receipt showing that Blakely had paid back $945.55 after a 2014 trip to Las Vegas.
As the lunch hour approached, Stuart finished his testimony and Assistant Attorney General Kyle Beckman told the judge that the state was resting its case.
After lunch and before the jury returned, Tuten argued for dismissal of every count, one by one. Beckman opposed dismissal on every count except Count 5, where the surprise $945.55 receipt is one of the issues. He asked that Count 5 be dismissed. Baschab then dismissed Count 5 but none of the others.
Count 5 charged third-degree theft of property involving “a portion” of a $2,500 expense check that Blakely received for a trip to Las Vegas for a law enforcement conference in December 2014.
The jury was still out of the room when Tuten called Lt. Tammy Waddell, assistant jail administrator, to testify about possible juror misconduct.
Waddell and two inmates testified that a work-release inmate was apparently the boyfriend of a juror and had been talking with her on his work site. The inmate described facts of the case and suggested that he could influence the woman’s vote, according to testimony.
“It is appalling to me that something like this could happen, and I really appreciate that they came forward,” Judge Baschab said. Then she called the juror into the courtroom and spoke with her at the bench, sending her home. Twelve jurors and one alternate remain.
Three of the four defense witnesses Tuesday afternoon described their bad experiences with Trent Willis, founder and CEO of Red Brick Strategies, a political consulting firm that Blakely used in his 2014 reelection campaign. Willis testified for the state last week about transactions that included $4,000 paid to Blakely. According to other testimony, Blakely put it in his personal account.
Dustin Timbrook, who was Red Brick’s creative director, said he contacted the Attorney General’s Office after he learned that Willis, as his employer, had not paid Timbrook’s health insurance premiums. Timbrook said he learned later that Willis also had not forwarded income tax that was withheld from his paycheck to the state.
He said Willis’ behavior became erratic, such as not showing up for important client meetings and pretending the office was closed when it wasn’t. He accused Willis of making a “veiled threat” on his life. He said Willis has a poor reputation, and he would not believe him under oath.
Prosecutors pointed out that Willis’ testimony had been corroborated by documents.
“Would you trust Trent Willis to explain anything about documents and be truthful about it?” defense attorney Nick Lough asked.
“No,” Timbrook replied.
State Rep. Ritchie Whorton, R-Owens Cross Roads, testified that Willis worked for his 2014 and 2018 campaigns. When Willis was running the 2018 campaign, Whorton found that bills had not been paid; the campaign bank account contained only about $3,400, which was close to $100,000 short; and fraudulent campaign finance reports had been filed, signed by Willis for Whorton. Whorton paid $26,500 in bills from personal funds.
He said he met with Willis, who told him he was depressed, taking pain medications and “having issues,” in Whorton’s words.
Whorton reported the problems to the Madison County district attorney and the state attorney general.
Political consultant Steve Raby said he had helped Whorton deal with the problems created by Willis.
Raby, who has worked with many state and local campaigns, testified on another subject that relates to how Blakely’s campaign funds have been handled. Raby said that many local campaigns are chaotic, with deposits made to the wrong bank accounts, for example.
“Most all the local races are friends and family,” he said. “Somebody wants to help.”
It is not unusual for a candidate to have out-of-pocket expenses, he said.
Earlier, Roger Elmore, a Realtor, said the Limestone County Realtors’ Association publicly presented a $1,500 check to Blakely that has been entered as evidence in this case. The presentation was in December 2016, and bank records introduced earlier in the trial indicated Blakely had deposited it in his personal account.
“It was not personally to Sheriff Blakely?” asked Assistant Attorney General Clark Morris. “It was for campaign expenses?”
“Myself and other board members didn’t care,” Elmore replied. He said it was a gift, like those they had given to “lots of politicians” using funds from the Alabama Realtors Political Action Committee.
Raby was the last witness of the day. The state will have the opportunity to cross-examine him after court starts at 9 a.m. on Wednesday in the Limestone County Courthouse.
