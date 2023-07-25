ATHENS — Family members, friends and law enforcement officers spoke Tuesday morning during a sentencing hearing for Mason Sisk, convicted of killing his father, stepmother and three siblings.
Limestone County Circuit Judge Chad Wise declared a lunch break at 11:54 and said the hearing would resume at 1:15. Wise said he would not issue his decision Tuesday but would take time to balance the factors that the law requires.
The judge has two choices in sentencing the 18-year-old: life in prison without parole, or life with parole possible after 30 years.
A jury convicted Sisk on April 27 on four counts of capital murder — one for killing multiple people and three for killing children under age 14. Defense attorney Shay Golden said then that Sisk would appeal the conviction.
The victims were Mason’s father, John Wayne Sisk, 38; stepmother, Mary Sisk, 35; brother, Grayson, 6; sister, Aurora, 4; and brother, Colson, 6 months.
Because of his age, Mason is not eligible for the death penalty. He was 14 when his family was killed Sept. 2, 2019, at their house on Ridge Road in Elkmont.
Tuesday morning, the prosecution presented often-emotional statements — some in person and some in writing, read aloud by other people — from law enforcement officers and relatives of Mary Sisk. Prosecutors asked for four consecutive sentences of life without parole. Mason, sitting at the defense table in black-and-gray-striped jail clothes, showed little reaction.
“You deserve to be put away,” Douglas Prater, Mary Sisk’s brother, told Mason Sisk. “… This is justice for the lives of family members that you’ve taken away.”
Defense witnesses included Mason Sisk’s girlfriend, her father, a family friend and Mason’s aunt.
Amanda Rivera-Brigibo, John Sisk’s sister, said she did not believe Mason killed his family and she would want to stay involved with him if he got out of prison.
“He’d have nowhere to go,” she said. “He’d have to come to my house. … I would take him today.”
