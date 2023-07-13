Tempers flared at the Pryor Field Airport Authority board meeting Tuesday as some members felt they were excluded from decisions regarding a $500,000 grant to support a new corporate hangar.
“Is there any reason for me to be here?” asked board member Roger Minor. “I’m not too happy about some of these emails that have been back and forth. I’d like to know where I stand in the boardroom.”
Minor then read aloud an email previously sent by Chairman Nathan Fowler to the board admonishing them for failing to understand how and why such grants are awarded.
“'What plagues this board is half-truths and personal agendas,’” Minor read from Fowler's email. “'I expect funding solutions will be presented at the July 11 board meeting. Don’t bring complaints, bring solutions.’”
No solutions were forthcoming at the meeting and the board was forced to take no action on the grant, passing up the money for this year.
The $500,000 Alabama Department of Transportation grant depends on a match from local sources, meaning an additional $500,000 minimum must be applied to the project in order to take advantage of the grant.
The planned project — a roughly $3 million corporate hangar — is part of Pryor Field’s rolling five-year Airport Construction Improvement Program.
“We received funding for our highest priority projects, which is the taxiway and the access road for the northwest development,” Fowler said. “Late in the (fiscal) cycle, ALDOT decided to fund, on a 50/50 grant, that hangar.
"Unfortunately, we just don’t have the finances to do all projects at one time.”
At the meeting, Minor expressed frustration over the grant.
“I got an email two weeks ago that says we turned down a $500,000 grant from ALDOT,” he said. “And I’m sitting here — why did we turn down a $500,000 grant?
"Why should (the other board members) even show up if decisions on $500,000 are going to be made by one board member and the airport manager?”
Fowler countered, “The problem is you guys come to these meetings and we sit here and we approve things. And then you get away 48 hours, one-to-two weeks, whatever it is, and then we forget about what we approved. I take notes.”
Vice Chairman John Scherff rocked in his chair and rapidly clicked a pen as he waited for an opening. He wore an olive drab military flight suit with sleeves rolled up to his elbows.
“Many times it seems like you speak for the board with (the airport manager) and say we’re going to do this, when it’s a board issue,” Scherff said to Fowler. “We all have a vote. That’s a board decision. That’s my gripe.”
Fowler asked Scherff if he would have been willing to call a special session to approve application for a $3 million loan for the hangar before July 11.
“It always comes from you two,” Fowler said to Scherff and Minor.
Airport Manager Adam Fox decreased tensions by taking the blame for email miscommunication.
“There was no decision made. I used bad language,” Fox said. “The issue, along with the money, is the timeline.
"(ALDOT) wants to have engineering plans done and submitted and begin the bid process by August 25. What I was trying to allude to in the email is, we’re going to have to turn that down.”
Both Fox and Fowler said the airfield can reapply for the grant money in the next fiscal year.
“It doesn’t reflect negatively on us at all if we turn it down,” Fowler said. “Because ALDOT understands what we’re doing at Pryor Field.”
--
Other items
Fox reported on several other airport developments during and after the meeting.
“Our total revenue year-to-date is $1,547,000,” he said. “And our operating profit is $177,000 YTD.”
Fuel sales are up over last year by about 25,000 gallons, he said.
The North Alabama Airfest, which was held at Pryor Field on June 10-11, also was discussed.
Fox said the airport spent around $18,000 more than it originally planned on the show, but that it was nevertheless a success in terms of signaling to the community that “north Alabama is open for business.”
The airshow was a first-time event for Pryor Field, and it was supported by $26,500 in sponsorship money. Around 7,000 people came out for the show, Fox said.
Including vendors and local activity, Fox said the airshow generated “a little over half a million dollars in economic activity for the weekend.”
The airport authority plans to continue growing Pryor Field.
“It’s no secret we would like to purchase around five acres of land from Calhoun (Community College) next to the terminal building,” Fowler said. “That’s another potential opportunity for us to expand.
"We have a waiting list of over 90 airplanes that are looking to come to Pryor Field, and we’re in desperate need of building out infrastructure.”
The board expressed appreciation for the job that Fox has done managing the airport since taking the position early in 2022.
“Fox has been appointed to the Aviation Council of Alabama,” Fowler said. “So that’s a very positive thing for us. He will not only be advocating for Pryor Field, he will also be advocating for aviation all across the state."
