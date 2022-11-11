Pryor Field Regional Airport is planning wastewater system improvements on its southern acreage in the expectation that there will soon be a development on the property.
“We have a sewer grant that’s all but tied up in a bow and package. We’re moving forward,” said Nathan Fowler, chairman of the Pryor Field board, at a board meeting Tuesday night. “We’re about to have a letter of authorization, hopefully within the next two months, with someone looking to build on it.”
Airport Manager Adam Fox declined to provide details on the anticipated development.
Fox previously said the airport anticipates development of 85 acres on the southeast side of the 200-acre airport property for aviation businesses.
The wastewater project includes running sewer lines in the south portion of the airport. Fox said the rest of the airport is on a septic tank system, but Fowler said they do not want to rely on septic for the south acreage.
“We’re trying not to do that. That’s the reason we’re looking to put in sewer because that’s going to be the best option in terms of our long-term growth,” Fowler said.
The cost of the sewer lines would be covered by two grants, with matching money provided by the four owners of the airport — the cities of Decatur and Athens, and Limestone and Morgan counties.
Sara James with Top of Alabama Regional Council of Governments is preparing two $1 million grant applications on behalf of the airport. The first is through Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs’ Community Development Block Grants Programs and the Economic Development Fund. The second is through the Appalachian Regional Commission Southern Automotive and Aviation Workforce funds.
James said they are still in the application phase but should submit the grant applications by Nov. 18. She said they should hear back on whether the airport was approved in a few months. In order to receive the grants, James said, they must have commitments for the $477,530 matching funds.
The airport board has asked the four local governments for the 25% match, which comes to $119,382.50 each. The Decatur City Council approved its portion of the match on Oct. 21 and the Morgan County Commission approved it on Nov. 8. The item will be voted on by the Athens City Council at the Nov. 14 meeting but it has not been put on the meeting agenda for the Limestone County Commission.
Fox and Fowler did not specify what utility would install the sewer, but Decatur Utilities spokesman Joe Holmes said DU has not been approached about the project.
Jimmie Junkin, Athens Utilities Water Services manager, said his utility has the ability to provide a sewer connection to the airport.
