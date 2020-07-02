ATHENS — David Pryor is stepping down as president of Athens-Limestone Hospital, effective July 25, and will work with North Alabama Research Center in Athens and Medically Affiliated Research Center in Huntsville to conduct clinical drug and vaccine trials, including potentially a COVID-19 vaccine, the hospital said.
“I have truly enjoyed my time at ALH since June 2014 and greatly appreciate all the hard work everyone has done on behalf of the hospital,” Pryor said in a release. “While I am excited about this new opportunity, I will truly miss my ALH family."
Hospital spokeswoman Felicia Lambert said an interim president has not been named .
Camilla Gaston, chairman of the hospital’s board, praised Pryor’s “stellar leadership” during the last six years.
“David championed our many expansions and improvements, including building the new surgery tower and continually challenging us to improve our quality, service and safety,” Gaston said.
Decatur Morgan Hospital also has a new president.
Last month, Kelli S. Powers, chief financial officer of the Huntsville Hospital Health System since 2014, was named president at the hospital. She will transition to her new role over the next few months, according to an announcement from David Spillers, CEO of Huntsville Hospital Health System.
Powers succeeds Nat Richardson, who accepted a position with the University of Maryland Health System in May.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.