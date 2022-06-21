ATHENS — Appointed incumbent David Puckett won the Republican nomination for the Limestone County District Court judge's race with 61.4% of the vote in Tuesday's primary runoff.
There is no Democratic candidate in the Nov. 8 general election. Puckett received 7,382 votes to Britley Brown's 4,637 (38.6%). Puckett also was the leading vote recipient in a four-candidate race in the May 24 primary with about 44% of the vote, but he needed more than 50% to avoid a runoff.
The position has a six-year term and a $139,000 annual salary. Puckett was appointed to the position by Gov. Kay Ivey in January when former District Judge Matt Huggins was appointed to fill a vacant Circuit Court seat.
