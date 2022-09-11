Organizers of a quilting challenge in Athens hope it not only raises money for breast cancer detection services but provides decorations that demonstrate support for local women awaiting mammograms.
One participant in the fundraiser said she's doing it in honor of those close to her that have dealt with breast cancer.
The quilt shop 3 Hens & a Chick in Athens hopes to raise $500 with the quilt challenge in which participants pay $25 to receive a T-shirt with the shop’s logo and five fat quarters of cloth. A fat quarter is a quarter of a yard of fabric that's cut in half, making an 18- by 22-inch block.
Shop co-owner Becky Thompson said, after cost, about $5 of each kit sold will go toward the fundraiser. The shop has had at least 30 people buy kits.
“We’re hoping to use some of the money, the donations we get, to put toward that Pink Elephant Fund (at Athens-Limestone Hospital) that pays for women’s mammograms that can’t afford to get one,” she said.
Margaret St. Amour, 65 from Harvest, said the fundraising challenge is important to her.
“As a woman, breast cancer’s always at the back of your mind. I had some friends that lost their moms to breast cancer, and I’ve also had a couple friends that have had very aggressive forms of breast cancer,” she said.
St. Amour said more recently, she just had a dear friend diagnosed with an invasive form of the cancer.
“It just seems like she was such a sweet, dear person that it doesn’t seem fair. Of course, cancer’s never fair,” she said. “Anytime I can help or participate … it’s just a way that I can do what I enjoy and give back at the same time. … I think any time anyone else can help, even if it’s just a small amount, it all adds up.”
Thompson said three of the fat quarters must be of breast cancer awareness fabric.
“One piece has to be in every quilt block, but they can choose two others to put with it and they make a 12½-inch block. We’ll collect those (by Thursday),” she said. “We’re going to put those together and make a quilt.”
Thompson said they are hoping to make two quilts and hang them in Athens-Limestone Hospital.
“There’s a waiting room when you have a mammogram, and we’re hoping to hang them in that waiting room,” she said. “Just to kind of show them support and some love.”
St. Amour said she likes the idea of quilts hanging in the waiting room. She said she has seen the room decorated during October, which is breast cancer awareness month.
“I think it gave the patients something else to focus on even if it was just for a little while to see how creative someone could be and know that there are people out there that do understand what you’re going through. Maybe not on the same level, but they’re doing what they can to try to cheer you up, to lift up your spirits that day,” she said.
Thompson said she recently had a friend die of breast cancer and has had other friends diagnosed with it.
“I just wanted to think of a way our shop could support those that are dealing with it and maybe remember those that we’ve lost to it. And hopefully help everybody be aware of what they can do to take care of themselves,” Thompson said.
St. Amour said the challenge is just a way to help while doing what she loves.
“It’s nice to have the opportunity to give back in a way that it’s doing something I enjoy doing and would be doing anyway. So, this way it’s just a win-win situation for everybody,” St. Amour said.
The quilt blocks must be returned to the shop by Thursday. The blocks will be displayed in the shop for people to vote on and the winner will receive a $25 gift certificate to the shop. The shop is also planning an event on Oct. 15 to raise more donations and they will display the quilts and recognize the winner of the best quilt block.
“We’re just excited to be a part of doing something for our community and helping women,” Thompson said.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.