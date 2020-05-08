ATHENS — Although coronavirus restrictions will prevent Relay for Life of Limestone County from holding a previously scheduled gathering today, a limited number of volunteers will conduct a luminary ceremony and share it via social media livestreams.
The ceremony at 8 p.m. will honor and remember those impacted by cancer.
The volunteers will place luminaries with names of those who have or are fighting cancer on the Limestone County Courthouse steps. In case of rain, the volunteers will place the luminaries on the steps inside the courthouse. Volunteers will use glow sticks for the luminaries, not candles.
Also, the outside courthouse lights will be purple in honor of Relay for Life.
Teams typically set up tent sites during the countywide Relay for Life event to celebrate the campaign year and walk laps in memory or honor of someone with cancer.
