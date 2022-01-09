Rep. Lynn Greer, R-Rogersville, will not seek reelection this year.
Greer was first elected to the Alabama House of Representatives in 1974 and has served a total of six terms, three continuously since 2010. His public service career also includes nine years on the Public Service Commission. His House district includes eastern Lauderdale County and western Limestone County.
“I promised my family four years ago I would not run again,” Greer said Friday.
Greer, 80, is still heavily involved in his two businesses, Greer Construction and Greer Management, which manages more than 49 apartment complexes in Alabama, Tennessee and Mississippi.
“I have a lot of stress and it’s time for me to get out of the State House,” Greer said.
No other current House member was serving in 1974 and Greer has been a mentor to other Shoals legislators.
“It’s been an honor to serve with him for eight years,” said Sen. Tim Melson, R-Florence. Melson said any legislative success he’s had in his two terms is because of Greer’s guidance.
“I support his decision, but I hate it,” Melson said. “He’s going to be missed, for sure."
Some of Greer’s most noteworthy legislation includes the decades-old laws that directed most of the Tennessee Valley Authority's in-lieu-of-tax funds to counties and communities in north Alabama. Since 1981, Lauderdale County alone has received about $155 million, Greer said.
In his last session, he hopes to pass a bill to remove the state tax on defined contribution retirement plans, something he’s worked on for years.
Senate Bill 18, pre-filed for the session that starts Tuesday, would allow up to $10,000 from defined contribution deferred compensation plans, such as 401(k)s, to be exempt from income tax for individuals 65 and older. This exemption would be phased in over a two-year period. Currently, Greer is the chairman of the Transportation Utilities and Infrastructure Committee.
The House District 2 seat will be one of at least 20 without an incumbent in this year’s election.
So far, Republican Kimberly Butler is the only candidate raising money for a campaign in the district. Candidates’ qualifying deadline is Jan. 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.