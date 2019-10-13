Construction has started on several spec homes in the 60-lot Ledges of Oakdale subdivision in an area of Athens east of Interstate 65 and, in a couple of weeks, visitors will be able to stop by a sales trailer to choose finishes for homes yet to be built-out.
The same developer and builder, Breland Homes, has another project planned in the area: the 200-lot Browns Crossing on the north side of U.S. 72, also in Athens, where work is getting started on roads and utilities, and sales are expected to launch next summer.
Those are just two of the residential developments in the pipeline for Athens and Limestone County, which are also trying to prepare for the growth.
In Athens, 562 single-family lots are approved for building permits, not including some private developments like town homes and apartments, according to Michael Griffin, the Athens city engineer since May.
"It’s a community that people want to be a part of,” said Joey Ceci, a spokesman for Huntsville-based Breland Homes. He said job opportunities and quality of life, such as schools, are drawing people to the area.
"If you look at the corridor from Research Park Boulevard (in Huntsville) to downtown Athens, that's where the new jobs are landing," he said.
That includes an area of Huntsville-annexed Limestone County where Mazda Toyota Manufacturing USA is constructing a plant expected eventually to have 4,000 workers. Major automotive suppliers there and in Athens have announced plans to bring in almost 1,700 additional jobs.
Athens' Planning Commission has given layout approval so far this year for about 2,800 lots, “which have the potential to develop out, depending on market conditions,” Griffin said. It will take a couple of years for build-out, he said.
“Like I’ve said before, one of our greatest successes is also our greatest challenge, and that’s growth,” said Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks. “We’re trying to be proactive in planning for rapid growth.”
The Athens City Council in August approved a contract with Krebs Engineering to develop a master plan for infrastructure development, determining the sewer needs for southern portions of the city. The council agreed to spend up to $100,000 on the plan.
Marks is also working with the fire and police departments in developing a public safety plan for the city, including salary schedules for those employees, for future growth.
“Hopefully I’ll have that done by mid-budget year, which is in April,” the mayor said. “Right now, there’s a critical need to fill four vacancies in the Police Department.”
Among the major Alabama Department of Transportation projects noted in the city’s capital improvement plan are a roundabout at Alabama 251 and Lindsay Lane, estimated to start next summer, and the widening of U.S. 72 under the CSX overpass, scheduled for bid letting this fall. The plan calls for setting aside $1.2 million a year for paving work from fiscal 2020 through fiscal 2024.
Limestone County is feeling its own growing pains.
County Engineer Marc Massey said 600 to 700 lots are currently in various phases of development in unincorporated Limestone County. And he estimates there are about 1,600 residential lots in various stages of development in Limestone County and Athens that are within a 2-mile radius of the busy intersection of U.S. 72 and Mooresville Road.
Just last week, the County Commission gave preliminary approval for 17 lots in Lonnie Dale Subdivision’s third phase at the intersection of St. John and Newby Chapel roads; preliminary and final approval for nine lots in Harvest Road Subdivision, at the corner of Harvest and East Limestone roads; and for 17 lots for the first phase of Chapel Hill Subdivision as well as a larger tract for additional phases for the Chapel Hill project at the northwest corner of Yarbrough and Quarry roads.
“We’ve got a lot of growth and it’s putting pressure on infrastructure,” Massey said.
That’s why the county applied for funding that was made available through the Alabama Transportation Rehabilitation and Improvement Program-II, a new program created under the Rebuild Alabama Act.
The act requires that at least $30 million be set aside off the top of the Alabama Department of Transportation’s share of new gas tax revenue for local road and bridge projects on the state highway system.
Limestone County is receiving $1.4 million to add left turn lanes on U.S. 72 and add and extend right turn lanes on Mooresville Road at that intersection. That improvement will help ease some of the traffic congestion in the area and allow for continued residential and commercial growth, Massey said.
“We’re trying to take advantage of every opportunity we have to get ahead of growth,” he said.
