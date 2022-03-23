ATHENS — Limestone County commissioners plan to reduce the speed on Nick Davis Road by 10 mph on each side of its intersection with Menefee Road as a safety measure, but nearby residents say more should be done and that official statistics undercount accidents in the area.
Commissioners on Monday unanimously approved reducing the speed on Nick Davis from 55 mph to 45 mph between Mooresville Road to the west of Menefee and Sanderson Road to the east.
The intersection of Nick Davis and Menefee roads is currently controlled by stop signs northbound and southbound on Menefee, giving motorists on Nick Davis Road the right of way.
Robert McClear has lived in the northwest corner of the intersection for 13 years and said there are auto accidents at the intersection too often.
For the past 11 years, McClear said, he and his neighbors have kept track of the number of accidents and recorded almost 60. McClear set up cameras at his house in 2013 to count the accidents and said his neighbors did the same.
McClear said he also finds out about accidents by word of mouth or just by being there. Of the 60 accidents, McClear said, 10 were not reported to authorities.
The intersection is in Commissioner Danny Barksdale’s District 2. Barksdale said he was provided information by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency that listed 10 accidents from January 2017 to December 2021.
“In five years, there have been three property-damage-only accidents, six suspected minor injury accidents and one suspected serious injury accident," Barksdale said, based on the ALEA statistics.
Thomas Nalley, who formerly lived in the southwest corner of the intersection, said there were five to six accidents at the intersection each year. Nalley said he moved away in 2020 for safety reasons after living next to the intersection for 44 years. He said the decisive incident came when cars from an accident ended up in his lawn while he was outside on his driveway.
“I made the comment out there, I said, 'This is it. I’ve got to find someplace else to go before me or my old lady get hit out here.'"
Two or three days later, Nalley said, he sold his house.
Barksdale proposed the speed limit reduction.
Brandon Bailey, a public affairs officer for ALEA, said reducing speed limits usually helps reduce accidents.
“That’s one of our contributing factors to wrecks is speed, so I would say anytime you reduce speed, there’s a good chance that wrecks will reduce, too,” he said. “But, then again, there’s a lot of different factors that go into that as well.”
Nalley said he doubts changing the speed limit will be effective because people will ignore it.
McClear said the number of accidents may not drop, but their severity could be reduced.
McClear solicited support with petitions online and on paper to request safety improvements at the intersection and collected 265 names. In addition to reducing the speed limit, the petition called for measures such as a four-way stop, caution light, flashing stop signs and speed bumps at stop signs.
Marc Massey, county engineer, said there is road work to be done on Menefee first.
“There’ll be a few things that we’ll take into account as we get a new, final surface as we complete that project," Massey said. "We’re not complete, but we’re moving in a direction that hopefully alleviates some of their concerns."
