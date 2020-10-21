Mentoring students, developing partnerships, providing internet access and focusing on STEM programs are among issues advocated by a retired educator and a physician running for the District 4 seat on the Limestone County school board.
Rita Sanders Jackson, a Democrat, and Republican candidate Dr. Belinda Maples will be on the ballot for about 14,000 registered voters in western Limestone's District 4 on Nov. 3. Incumbent Edward Winter didn’t seek reelection.
Jackson supports the implementation of a program called Keeping it Real, “which seeks to equip students to make better decisions, such as resisting violence, drug use and bullying.” She also would like a mentoring/adviser program launched as an extension of the guidance office to provide an “at school” confidante or role model to each student.
“Limestone County Schools should offer a similar program to help students,” she said.
Jackson would encourage the continuation of the broadband provider expansion initiated by Gov. Kay Ivey’s $100 million grant from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.
“This funding provides expansion of the internet to rural areas, including District 4, giving the needed internet coverage that will help keep lines of communication open between school and home, as well as give the virtual capability needed to students during the pandemic,” she said.
Maples, a primary care physician in Athens for the last 22 years, said she wants “to focus on three areas: effective leadership, authentic collaboration and impactful innovation. I would like to cultivate leaders from the students up to the board with goals on school performance based on collective priorities.”
Maples said she’s committed to fiscal responsibility and ensuring transparency in the school district’s strengths and weaknesses and to performing outreach with surveys and workshops with students, parents and teachers.
“I would love to strengthen the partnership between schools and the local businesses or organizations,” she said. “I would like to develop an interactive website for the local schools and focus on STEM integration/programs starting in elementary school.”
Jackson said her experience as an educator, former business owner and wife, mother and grandmother give her “a perspective from multiple viewpoints to serve well and listen to the ideas” of District 4 residents.
A West Limestone High graduate whose children attended Limestone County schools, she was an English/Spanish teacher at Ardmore and West Limestone schools then a high school guidance counselor in surrounding systems, retiring in 2016. Previously, she and her husband, Billy, operated a service station in Athens with her parents.
Jackson said she wants to continue “to build the future for students in Limestone County Schools by serving on the board” and represent everyone involved in the school system: “the parents, teachers, custodians, bus drivers, lunchroom workers, transportation department, and central office workers."
“It takes a village and without all the workers doing their part, our system would not be as effective as it is today,” she said.
Maples and her husband, Tracy Ingle, moved in 1998 to Athens, where she joined a large primary care practice. One of their children is a West Limestone graduate and two others still attend the school.
“Education can be viewed as a family tradition as my parents and younger sister are teachers and my younger brother is a school bus driver,” said Maples. “I started mentoring students and residents as soon as I graduated from residency.”
She found that students and residents learned more when they were given more responsibility and worked with actual patients, as they were challenged to evaluate possible diagnoses and develop their own management plan.
“This project-based learning motivated students to read about the issues and critically evaluate information that was provided on the internet,” Maples said. “This needs to be extended to our local schools as well.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.