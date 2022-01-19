Wednesday, Gov. Kay Ivey and the Alabama Department of Transportation announced funding to address traffic flow on U.S. 72 in Athens at the Clinton Street intersection.
The Alabama Transportation Rehabilitation and Improvement Program-II, created by the Rebuild Alabama Act, will pay $1,491,147.45 while the city’s portion is $372,786.86. The total cost of the project is $1,863,934.31.
Turn lanes will be added on Clinton Street as well as an extended turn lane onto Clinton Street for vehicles traveling west on U.S. 72. The traffic signal farther west from Catfish Cabin’s entrance and exit will be relocated.
