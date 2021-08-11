ATHENS — Nick Davis Road at the bridge over Piney Creek will be closed Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. because of repairs, according to the Limestone County Emergency Management Agency.
The EMA office said the work will be conducted just west of Buckskin Drive, east of Athens.
Christopher Contracting is doing the work for the Limestone Water and Sewer Authority.
Motorists are urged to slow down and watch for workers and equipment in the area.
