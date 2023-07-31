centerpiece top story Road work underway on Forrest Street in Athens By Erica Smith Staff Writer Jul 31, 2023 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Road work is underway on Forrest Street in Athens at the Swan Woods development, and motorists are advised to watch for single-lane closures between U.S. 31 and Interstate 65 through Saturday. —erica.smith@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2460. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Job Market Roads And Traffic × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Today's Paper View today's Print Replica Learn more about using our upgraded Print Replica here (subscription required). View daily stories Subscribe Free For Our Newsletters Sign up Manage your lists Sign Up For Our Text Alerts Sign up Manage your lists Public Information Databases Decatur Police Department Community Crime Map Area Storm Shelters Alabama unemployment rates by county Local Government Officials Most Read Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesTrinity man, 2 Decatur women charged with trafficking fentanylJudge throws out lawsuit challenging Alabama 20 overpassDecatur High to get two new assistant principalsBooth to retire from full-time duties, still coach baseball after 57 years in Hartselle school systemFamilies in limbo after Hartselle funeral home unexpectedly closesPlan for apartments on Old Moulton Road moves forwardDecatur man allegedly exploited daughter for child pornA Super Opportunity: Decatur's Pat Underwood to tour internationally with Marvel Universe LivePanthers name Young Week 1 starting QBDecatur man injured by police found not guilty of obstruction Images Videos CommentedMarketing survey to show whether DU customers want fiber internet (3)Decatur man injured by police found not guilty of obstruction (2)New zoning ordinance would ban front yard parking (2)3rd Friday canceled for July; organizer cites concerns over unruly youths at event (2)EDITORIAL: Supreme Court needs to regain public confidence (1)Families in limbo after Hartselle funeral home unexpectedly closes (1)Average long-term US mortgage rate surged to nearly 7% this week to highest level since November (1)Alabama Republicans reject call for 2nd majority Black district, despite Supreme Court ruling (1)Police cast doubt on Carlee Russell's kidnapping claim after reporting toddler on an Alabama highway (1)No fingerprints, DNA sample or leads from cocaine found at the White House, the Secret Service says (1)EDITORIAL: Medical marijuana off to rocky start in Alabama (1)Chatterbox: West Morgan High 1973 class celebrates 50 years (1)Waymon Fulton 'Bull' Terry Sr. (1)Judge's order limits government contact with social media operators, raises disinformation questions (1)Kay E. Stoudnour (1)A Super Opportunity: Decatur's Pat Underwood to tour internationally with Marvel Universe Live (1)The heat is on — and I don’t like It (1)EDITORIAL: Tuberville's antics leave Marines without leader (1) Online Poll Should Interstate 65 be at least six lanes wide from the Tennessee line to Mobile? You voted: Yes: No: Vote View Results Back View Our E-Edition Decatur Daily Click Here
