The challenger in the Limestone County Commission District 1 Republican primary proposes a focus on conditions impacting roads but refrained from making any pre-election promises on paving, while the incumbent said his No. 1 priority is to pave the roads.
First-time candidate Bill Boldin is challenging incumbent Daryl Sammet in the May 24 primary for one of four commissioner spots. There is no Democratic challenger in the November general election. District 1 covers the northeast corner of the county and includes about 260 miles of roads.
Sammet said his main goal if reelected is to continue to fix roads in District 1. His plan is to repair “our main roads, our high-traffic areas first because they break down first. The more they break down, the more costly they are.”
Traffic count, Sammet said, is how he determines the priority of roadwork. Once the high-traffic roads are fixed, he said he will move on to roads that are not as costly and cover more miles.
Sammet said he plans to fix roads so they will not be damaged as quickly with added weight from extra traffic or heavy trucks.
Boldin was reluctant to make any commitments on paving.
"There's really five things that I can promise and paving is not one of them," he said, noting that he would need to be in office before assessing what can be done on paving.
Boldin said he would find out which roads are in the worst shape and have been neglected the longest and start with them.
The five items Boldin promises are to keep the ditches clean, make sure the shoulders of the roads drain water from the roadway, and maintain the roadsides, including keeping the shoulders of the road mowed and cutting back the tree limbs hanging over the roads.
The fifth item, Boldin said, is instead of using cold mix asphalt to fill potholes, he would use a hot mix asphalt. Boldin said hot mix lasts longer.
Sammet said cold mix, which the county currently uses, is more feasible. The pothole would have to be prepped before using hot mix and it must be used quickly after picking it up from a plant in Tanner or Huntsville or it will cool down too much to use.
Sammet said the cold mix “is a temporary fix; it’s not going to hold forever. It’s just to hold it until you can get your road fixed like it’s actually supposed to be.”
Roads are not the only focus of the two candidates.
The County Commission in January voted in favor of a monthly appropriation of $14,625 to keep the Athens-Limestone Hospital Wellness Center open through Dec. 31. The Huntsville Hospital System was originally going to close the center at the end of 2021.
Boldin said he believes the county should purchase a wellness center instead of paying for the hospital to keep it open.
Sammet said he would like to see the hospital take over operations again or a private entity take it over. However, Sammet said he would also consider having the commission continue to pay to keep it operational.
The Athens-Limestone Recycling Center announced last month it is closing due to the building owners deciding to sell the property, leaving no local recycling options for county residents living outside Athens.
Sammet said he hopes the county will look for ways to develop an even better recycling program than before. He said federal and state funding should be looked at as a possibility. Bringing recycling back to the county is a priority, Sammet said.
“It needs to be addressed. … Anything you can reuse or keep out of the landfill is good, but it is expensive,” Sammet said. “But I think we can come up with something and make it work.”
Boldin also said recycling is an important way to limit landfill use.
“I can understand the cost on that (recycling center), but is it worth it to have to pay to take it to the landfill?” Boldin said.
