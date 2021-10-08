Roadwork being done across Limestone County

ATHENS — Several roads in all four districts in Limestone County are receiving upgrades this month, whether it’s paving, culvert replacement or some other work that residents will have to negotiate.
County Engineer Marc Massey said the most frequently traveled roads with sections being paved are New Cut Road, Capshaw Road and Burgreen Road.
According to District 1 Commissioner Daryl Sammet, culverts are being replaced on two roads. Old School House Road should reopen soon with a new culvert since the previous one was damaged by heavy traffic. Sammet said there is more tractor-trailer traffic on the county roads and “we’re trying to build them to accommodate them.”
The second project in District 1 involves Barnes Road. “We installed new culverts. The heavy rain blew out what we had in there, so we went back with about twice the volume to try to fix it,” said Sammet.
There are still a few things they are looking at doing on Barnes Road to help when there is heavy rain, said Sammet. “We don’t want these culverts to move. ... We’ll do whatever it takes.”
In District 2, Commissioner Danny Barksdale said Craft Road is currently being paved. Soon, the entrance of Providence Drive into Legacy Grove Subdivision will be paved. Burgreen Road and Capshaw Road are scheduled for repair work soon.
According to Barksdale, the paving and repairs are scheduled for the first part of the month, depending on the weather. The paving should be done in three weeks to a month. “Depending on the weather, it’s difficult to project that.”
In District 3, Commissioner Jason Black said crews fell behind on cutting the grass on the rights of way. They are currently bush hogging and trying to catch up.
The roads to be paved in District 3, according to Massey, are Laughmiller Road, H&M Lane, and Zehner Road. Paving will start within the next month.
“With our Rebuild Alabama funds, we try to use roads that are main, primary roads. The ones that have the most traffic on it, doesn’t necessarily mean the ones that have the most people (living) on it,” said Black.
District 4 Commissioner LaDon Townsend said he has two roads being worked on. New Cut Road is being repaved with Rebuild Alabama funds, Townsend said, and should be finished next week, if the weather cooperates.
“On Chapman Hollow, we got a grant to redo that road. So, we’re doing cross drains, driveway pipes, repaving,” said Townsend. The road has had water issues for years and those problems are being fixed, according to Townsend.
Townsend said there was a bridge on Chapman Hollow that could not hold the weight of vehicles like school buses so that bridge will be replaced. The bridge work is also a part of the grant, said Townsend.
The bridge was ordered on Oct. 5 and will take six to eight weeks to come in. “We’re hoping by early spring, we’ve got this project completed,” said Townsend.
Weather permitting, said Massey, all paving projects should be done by the end of October. “We’ve got to have dry days to do the work. That’s the reason we’re behind a month,” he said. “This was all scheduled to be complete by October 1.”
Four of the roads either already paved or that will be paved this season were paid for with $1.24 million from the Rebuild Alabama program and span 10.85 miles. The work on the remaining 23 roads spanning 22.06 miles is being paid for with $1.14 million from the county’s gasoline tax fund. The gas tax funds were budgeted into the 2020-2021 fiscal year which ended Sept. 30.
