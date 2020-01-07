The Alabama Robotics Technology Park is launching its next phase, called RTP 2.0, to provide robotics and automation training to help companies keep up with technological changes in manufacturing and stay competitive globally.
The RTP 2.0 announcement was made today at the park on U.S. 31, across from Calhoun Community College, along with the announcement that the application process for hourly production manufacturing employees at the Mazda Toyota Manufacturing USA plant starts Monday. The facility is being built in Huntsville-annexed Limestone County.
“The whole purpose (of RTP 2.0) is to move Alabama’s workforce forward at the same speed that manufacturers are moving their plants,” said Kristi Bain, assistant director of North Alabama for the Alabama Industrial Training and Development. AIDT, which provides workforce development for Alabama’s new and expanding businesses, offers training at the park at no cost to companies, Bain said.
Manufacturers can take advantage of the RTP 2.0 training without having to shut down their production.
The park is a collaboration among the state, Alabama Community College System, AIDT and robotics industry leaders around the country.
“Our Alabama workforce is among the best in the world and our goal is to help keep it that way,” said AIDT Director Ed Castile.
