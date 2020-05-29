A Rogersville man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning west of Athens, according to a state trooper.
Antonio Jamar Fuqua, 31, was killed when the Kia Sorento he was driving struck the rear of an International garbage truck, said senior trooper Chuck Daniel. He said Fuqua, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the garbage truck was not injured, but the worker on the rear of the truck was injured and transported to a local hospital, Daniel said. The condition of the worker wasn’t available.
Troopers continue to investigate the crash, which occurred on U.S. 72 seven miles west of Athens.
