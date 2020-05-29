A federal judge on Thursday sentenced a Romanian man for identity theft and access device fraud crimes committed in Limestone County.
The announcement was made today by U.S. Attorney Jay Town and James Hernandez, U.S. Immigration and Custom Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations assistant special agent in charge for Alabama.
U.S. District Judge Liles Burke sentenced Alexandru Stoica, 35, to 34 months for aggravated identity theft and illegally possessing and using fraudulent access devices in Limestone County in October 2019, a release states.
According to court documents, Stoica knowingly used and attempted to use unauthorized access devices — gift cards — encoded with bank account numbers issued to other persons, for the purpose of withdrawing money from the bank accounts.
“Credit card fraud and identity theft causes tremendous financial hardship and stress for the victims,” Town said in the release. “It robs them of their privacy and sense of security.”
ICE’s Homeland Security Investigations investigated the case, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Pillsbury prosecuted.
