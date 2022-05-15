ATHENS — Athens hopes to make additional infrastructure improvements after sales tax collections increased by $1.3 million in the first six month of fiscal 2022 compared to a year earlier, and officials said the revenue should continue to grow as new businesses open this year.
Athens’ sales tax revenue in the first half of this fiscal year is up by 44.4% since 2019, and officials attributed the rise to the increase of commercial businesses in the city.
The fiscal year runs from October to September and March marked half-way through the year. Annette Barnes, city clerk, said sales tax collections are up about $2.5 million over the $8.5 million budgeted for the first six months of fiscal 2022.
“Sales tax collections for October 2021 to March 2022 totaled $11,049,771. This represents all 3 cents assessed by the City of Athens,” Barnes said.
The sales tax collections in the first half of this fiscal year are 13.7% higher than the $9.718 million collected in the first half of fiscal 2021. The fiscal 2022 collections are $3.397 million more than the $7.652 million collected in the first half of fiscal 2019.
Holly Hollman, communications specialist for the city, said extra revenue goes into a capital fund, separate from the operational budget, at the end of each fiscal year. The council will then decide how to split up the funds for the next fiscal year.
Chris Seibert, District 1 councilman and council president, said one of the ways the extra revenue will be used is for infrastructure.
"The increasing tax revenue has allowed us to pave a lot more streets than we have in the past and to complete and basically repair existing sidewalks," Seibert said. "We've been able to build more sidewalks and repair existing sidewalks at a faster pace then we would have without this sales tax revenue."
The city collected $19.675 million from sales taxes in all of fiscal 2021, which was $3.859 million over what was budgeted. The budgeted amount for sales tax revenue in all 12 months of fiscal 2022 is $16.95 million, still well below 2021 collections.
Barnes said, “We have established a practice of conservatively budgeting revenues.”
Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks said the sales tax revenue also pays for things essential for growth.
“We can’t continue to grow with all the other housing opportunities we have unless we are adding both police officers for safety, looking at additional fire stations in the future, new garbage trucks, a firetruck. As we expand and grow, we can’t just corral the wagons and say we’ve got everything we need. You’re going to have to grow with it and that means spending money,” Marks said.
--
New businesses opening
Barnes said with new commercial developments, the city expects to continue to see an increase in sales tax revenue.
“We experienced a 16% increase in sales tax revenues from (fiscal) ’20 to (fiscal) ’21 and are on track, based on the first six months, to realize another 14% increase from (fiscal) ’21 to (fiscal) ’22,” Barnes said.
Scooter’s Coffee opened last week at 547 U.S. 72 W. and Whataburger is scheduled to open this summer at 1321 U.S. 72 E. The site has been cleared at the entrance of the Athens Sportsplex on U.S. 31 for a second Twice Daily convenience store.
MidTown Centre, which will include a second Publix and 11,200 square feet of retail space, will open this summer at 104 U.S. 31 N. Buc-ee’s, a 54,000-square-foot country store and gas station, will be opening by the end of the year at the southeastern corner of Interstate 65 and Huntsville Brownsferry Road.
Two banks are opening second locations in Athens. A second First Metro Bank is being built on Lindsay Lane. Bryant Bank is under construction on the former Athens Bible School property on U.S. 31 at Forrest Street.
Marks said the citizens have been asking for more businesses such as restaurants on the west and east sides of town, the Tanner exchange, and Huntsville Brownsferry Road where Buc-ee’s is being built.
“We’re pretty much booming right now and we’ve got to control it the best we can and keep it underway. But we’re excited about it, and I think it’s going to be a lot of opportunities,” Marks said.
