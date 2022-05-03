Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson said Russell Stover has reported a scam phone call with the scammer claiming to be an investigator with Athens Police named Brian Johnson and saying the department needed access to their computer system.
“The police department is not calling businesses asking for computer access, and we do not have an employee by that name,” Johnson said. “If your business is contacted, please do not provide any information.”
