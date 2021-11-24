New districts for Limestone County school board members were approved Monday by the board after the map was redrawn to get more voters served by Clements High and Blue Springs Elementary into District 2, where those schools are located.
“I just felt like the current district that I serve, I was losing a lot of people,” said board member Bret McGill, who represents District 2, which is mostly in southwest Limestone County. “A lot of the kids in my district were zoned for Clements High School or Blue Springs (Elementary), yet their parents would have to vote for the board member that represents Tanner High School (District 1).”
McGill said District 2 is a very rural area with a small population density.
"District 2 was just over 9,000 people in 2010 and had to take population from other districts to gain 2,100 people," said Todd Lawson, an engineering assistant with the Limestone County department of engineering. "It is the smallest populated district in Limestone County."
Limestone County engineers Marc Massey and Lawson redrew the school board district map on the spot Monday so board members could vote on it at the end of their meeting.
The map of the school board districts had to change based on data from the 2020 census. The population of Limestone County increased from 82,782 in 2010 to 103,570 in 2020.
The seven school board districts, which include about 78,000 county residents outside of Athens, needed to have a little more than 11,100 residents apiece to meet guidelines for equal distribution of population, according to Lawson.
"The biggest two districts that grew were 1 and 6 (east of Athens)," Lawson said. "District 1 doubled their numbers from roughly 8,000 in 2010 to 16,000 in 2020."
District 1 is represented by Charles Shoulders and includes Tanner schools. Shoulders’ district is adjacent to District 2.
This caused the two districts’ representatives to question Lawson and Massey over where their voters were zoned in the initial map.
“Some of the parents of children who attend Tanner school would not be able to vote for the board member that represents that school,” Shoulders said. “They’d have to vote for the board member that represents the newly drawn district that they reside in.”
On the new map, District 2 gained the residents who live on Evans Road and Reid Road, which were in District 4 on the initial map.
“On the west side of the county, all of those districts (4 and 2) have to add population,” Massey said at the board meeting. “So then, they’re stealing from districts that also have to add population and that forces you to grab population from somewhere else.”
Part of District 2 that is east of District 1 is close to James Clemens High School, which is in the Madison City School district.
“That’s the reason for District 2 to loop around District 1 to get to County Line Road to grab that Huntsville-Madison population,” Massey said.
Both McGill and Shoulders agreed that the new map is drawn so that districts can retain their old neighborhoods and not lose any potential voters.
“I think everything is great now,” Shoulders said. “All the board members came together and looked at all the (district) lines and we’re good with it now.”
“We took a little bit away from West Limestone and have protected a couple of those subdivisions that have always been traditionally Tanner,” McGill said. “I’m not necessarily pleased with it, but it does look better. What we finally decided on looks pretty messed up, but it’s based on population and where people live.”
