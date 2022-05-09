A search began today for a new Calhoun Community College president, four years and two interim presidents after the last president resigned.
The job announcement was posted this afternoon on the Alabama Community College System website, accs.edu. The link is under employment, which leads to “view job postings.”
Calhoun’s presidency has been open since Jim Klauber resigned in May 2018 for a job in Maryland. Joe Burke stepped in that same month and served as interim president until retiring last year.
Jimmy Hodges, who was regional workforce director for the ACCS, replaced Burke as interim president in June 2021. Hodges is a Calhoun graduate.
The announcement says the salary range is $200,000 to $275,000, plus benefits. The application deadline is June 8 at noon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.