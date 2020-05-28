ATHENS — Several agencies were involved in a search at the Elk River today for a missing teen who went fishing Wednesday, according to Limestone County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Stephen Young.
Young said Miguel Alonso, 16, was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, brown pants and white shoes and was bank fishing near the boat ramp at the end of Elk River Park Road. Personnel from the Sheriff’s Office, Alabama Marine Police, Rogersville and Killen fire departments, and Athens-Limestone Rescue Squad were involved in the search.
Young said deputies began the investigation when family members reported Alonso missing just after midnight. Young said Alonso was with at least two other people.
The water in the area is up to 20 feet deep and muddy, causing problems for divers involved in the search, Young said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.