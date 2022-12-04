Mason Sisk 12-2-2022
Mason Sisk, 17, is escorted from the Limestone County Courthouse following a hearing Friday. He is accused of fatally shooting five members of his family in September 2019. [MICHAEL WETZEL/DECATUR DAILY]

Defense attorneys proclaimed their client's innocence of charges that he murdered his five family members Friday after a Limestone County judge said he will hear testimony Jan. 13 on their motion to exclude the defendant's confession and other evidence from the upcoming trial.

mike.wetzel@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2442.

