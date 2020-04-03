Greenbrier Parkway at the Norfolk Southern Railroad track crossing between Greenbrier Road and Old Highway 20 will be closed for new railroad and bridge construction, beginning at 8 a.m. on Monday, weather permitting.
Greenbrier Parkway will be reopened when a new bridge overpass at this location is completed, which is expected to be near the end of this year.
Motorists should use Greenbrier Road for access during this time. Detour signage will be in place to help direct motorists, who are asked to use caution in the area.
