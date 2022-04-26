A seminar Saturday in Athens will tell how to express medical care wishes during medical emergencies and illnesses.
The free Conversation Project Luncheon and Seminar on advanced care directives will be held from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Pincham-Lincoln Center, 606 Trinity Circle. Registration is required by emailing thebridge.us@gmail.com. You can also register at eventbrite.com/e/conversation-project-seminar-luncheon-tickets-276893424687
The Bridge, Transformational Life Solutions and Alabama Fork Cumberland Presbyterian Church in America are sponsoring the event.
