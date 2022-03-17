ATHENS — Seniors in Athens have been unable to use the Athens-Limestone Senior Center since December when the Council on Aging said it couldn't remain open because of structural problems and bugs, but city officials say the issues weren't severe enough to warrant closure.
Now, the city hopes a planned door repair could lead to the center reopening by April.
“It’s an old building and it probably needs some cosmetic work, but there’s nothing, that we know of, that would prevent anybody from using that building once the door’s repaired," said Earl Glaze, Athens' building facilities manager. "Actually, the building could have been used all along."
The center, located at 912 W. Pryor St. in Athens and one of seven centers in Limestone County, was used as an armory during World War II. The county oversees the Council on Aging, but the building is maintained by the city. Athens does not charge the council for rent or utilities.
The center serves about 140 seniors, including those receiving homebound meals.
Susan McGrady, director of the Council on Aging, said the building had issues with a roof leak, falling ceiling tiles, dead bugs, chipping paint and deteriorating pavement at the east side parking lot.
“It’s (the building) just in ill repair for what we do," McGrady told Limestone County commissioners during their Feb. 22 meeting. "This building has just become an issue. … It’s just not safe for our seniors.”
Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks said he hopes the center will resume operations soon, certainly by the beginning of April.
“It’s our building; we’re going to take charge of it," Marks said. "We’re going to get it back open and active.”
McGrady also told commissioners that services have continued to be offered to Athens seniors at other senior centers across the county.
“In December, the week after Christmas, the roof fell and the building flooded. Tiles came down," McGrady said. "We immediately moved our congregate population from the Athens building on Pryor Street to our Tanner location. We started serving our homebound meals from the East Limestone center.”
McGrady said Friday that it has not been a strain on her organization to use other facilities.
“We never stopped serving," she said. "The ones who drive, they can choose a center, anywhere in the county, and the ones that we transport … we’ve been taking them to our Tanner senior center. … We’ll still continue to do all of our activities.”
Glaze said the city spent $25,000 on a new roof in December. While it was being replaced, a tarp was placed on the roof overnight because it became stormy. During the storm, part of the roof with no shingles became uncovered.
Glaze said half of one ceiling tile fell and some water did get in the building, but there was no water damage. Glaze said they replaced about 40 ceiling tiles due to water damage and an additional 30 tiles that were previously stained. The repair and cleanup took four days, according to Glaze.
The city's building inspector, Erik Waddell, inspected the building with the fire marshal on Feb. 16 at the request of McGrady. The east building exit failed inspection due to the bar used to secure the door being unable to lock.
The city allowed a reporter to walk through the building last week, and no living or dead bugs were visible, and no water damage was seen. There was evidence that water had backed up from a drain at one time, and the only way to lock the east door was to use a metal bar. Half of a ceiling tile was in a trash box.
On Nov. 19, the Alabama Department of Public Health conducted a food establishment health inspection in which the center on Pryor Street received a 98 rating. The only item mentioned on the inspection report was “floors and ceilings and corners dirty.”
On Feb. 15, McGrady had ADPH do a courtesy site visit. Some of the things noted were rusty shelves, a clogged drain, vents and other areas in need of cleaning and some damage.
Glaze said the tenants are responsible for cleaning the building.
“I’m not aware of any current repairs other than a door," he said. "There’s an outside door that we’ve had to order some parts for, and those parts are extremely hard to come by.”
Glaze said Monday, he expected the parts to arrive in the next few days.
“The company that’s going to install the parts, said that they would have the parts in and installed in the next seven to 10 days.”
Glaze said his maintenance employee told McGrady to put the metal bar on the door to secure it, but only when the building was unoccupied.
The city provides routine pest control, Glaze said, but does not know the last time the building received treatment.
“When you spray pest control, you’re going to have bugs show up dead. That building, as far as I know, is not infested with any type of bugs.”
Glaze said he does not know why the drain backed up, but that the problem took about 10 minutes for his maintenance employee to fix.
