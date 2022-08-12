Reluctant at first, 93-year-old Thelma McNutt succumbed to peer pressure and danced Wednesday among other senior citizens at Athens Activity Center to "Waltz Across Texas," a song she once danced to in Texas at her wedding.
McNutt and other seniors are dancing in the Pryor Street building again after it reopened in May with a new name and under city supervision. The Council on Aging ceased its operation at the site in December, citing maintenance issues with the building.
The city has spent $50,000 to repair and remodel the building, and the City Council voted this week to allocate another $12,150 to the project.
McNutt, who has lived in Athens since 2013, has been coming to the facility since her husband died eight or nine years ago and said she enjoys it.
“I like to come at least two or three times a week. At my age, sometimes I don’t get here,” she said. “Everybody is so friendly here.”
Wednesday morning the seniors were learning to line dance during a dancercise session.
“When I was in college, I had a course in square dancing because it was required for your degree. I just like to watch them, but they want to drag me up there,” McNutt joked. “I’m not a dancer, but I do enjoy it.”
McNutt said her favorite activity is Athens Opry live music on Thursday mornings. She said she also enjoys the gospel singing on Tuesday mornings.
The center is a good way to get her out of the house, McNutt said. “I’m going to come as long as the good Lord lets me.”
The center at 912 W. Pryor St. in Athens was operating as the Athens-Limestone Senior Center until the Council on Aging vacated the building in December because of its condition.
Susan McGrady, director of the Council on Aging, said in February that the building had issues with a roof leak, falling ceiling tiles, dead bugs, chipping paint and deteriorating pavement at the east side parking lot.
“It’s (the building) just in ill repair for what we do," McGrady told Limestone County commissioners during their Feb. 22 meeting.
Holly Hollman, grant coordinator and communications specialist for Athens, said the decision for the city to take over the center came after the commission meeting.
"Mayor Marks and the city council decided to go a different direction after they (McGrady) made a presentation to the county commission saying that the building was unfit and they (COA) were not going to utilize it in that condition," she said.
While the city owned the building, the county operated the seniors program until December.
Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks said in March there were no major maintenance issues in the building. He said the work the city has done since was just to revamp the building, which was used as an armory during World War II.
The city was in the middle of a $25,000 roof repair in December as the Council on Aging was vacating. In April, the Athens City Council approved spending $25,000 for the interior entrance and offices.
Hollman said the funds were for “revamping the interior entrance with new carpet, tile, paint, and a small restroom renovation.” Carpet in the offices was also replaced and the entire building received a thorough cleaning.
The City Council on Monday approved using up to $12,150 of COVID relief funds to replace one of the HVAC units.
“We’ve got it looking good. I think not only looking good, but we’ve proven that we care about the seniors. We have programs going on, we have activities and that’s really what this is about,” Marks said.
The seniors have noticed the changes in the building. “They redid it and it’s beautiful here now,” McNutt said.
Paul Irons, an 86-year-old retired Athens firefighter, has come to the facility for several years and said the improvements are great.
“It’s a lot different; it’s been remodeled. … The city spent a lot of money remodeling all this,” he said.
The center is open Monday through Friday, and Irons comes each of those days to play dominoes. He has even taught several other seniors how to play. Irons said he has been playing for 63 years. “I could play it 24/7.”
Irons said he thoroughly enjoys coming to the center. “I don’t meet a stranger. It’s just friends I’ve never met.”
Of his fellow seniors at the center, he said, “I love them as they love me, I hope.”
Amy Golden, coordinator of special projects for the mayor’s office, is currently the only paid employee at the center. Golden was already in her position before Athens took over the facility. When the opportunity arose, she asked Marks if she could run the center.
Golden said the city's program can't be compared with the one the Council on Aging ran.
“We’re a completely different model," she said. The new program is “just a community of Athenians and Limestone County folks that just enjoy being together and being active. … It’s just a really healthy environment.”
Marks said the center will be a part of the city's fiscal 2023 budget that's being developed. He said they want to hire an assistant for Golden. Marks said the building is available for rent, too, which will provide some revenue for its operation.
Athens was already paying for the building's utilities before taking over the senior program's operations, “but certainly there will be some additional cost,” Marks said.
Marks said the ultimate goal is to provide activities for seniors.
“The overall goal is to do what’s best for our senior citizens. I believe we have done that with our activities center,” Marks said. “I’m proud of what we’re doing.”
The busiest day so far was on Aug. 2 when 92 seniors showed up. One of the day’s activities was a dance party. There were 1,076 people in attendance in May, 591 in June, and 1,012 in July. If people come more than one day, they are counted each day.
