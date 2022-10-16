ATHENS — Students who attend SPARK Academy at Cowart Elementary are learning their ABCs and the solar system while perfecting their motor skills and burning off excess energy through a new sensory path inside the school.
This is Principal Lorian Charles’ first year at SPARK Academy, and she said students at her previous school, Athens Intermediate, benefited from using a sensory path that has been there for three years.
“We all need a brain break, so this is a chance for the kids to get all the wiggles out and release some energy while also learning at the same time,” Charles said. “The sensory path takes three to five minutes to run through if they do every single activity.”
A local organization, Make-A-Way Foundation, received a $500 grant earlier this year from the student-based Athens Junior City Council, which the foundation used to build the sensory path at SPARK, at no cost to the school. They also built the sensory path at Athens Intermediate, but it was funded by local donations, according to Make-A-Way founder Stacey Givens.
The sensory path at Cowart is along a hallway near the front of the school. It features a walkway with shoe prints and foot positions that students hop or skip along, leading them to a wall where there are certain labeled spots they can touch with their hands.
Once they complete that, they follow the painted stars on the floor, numbered backward from 10 to 1. After that, students turn and step on depictions of the solar system's eight planets, leading them to the alphabet painted on the wall where they can identify the letters.
Charles said the path is a favorite among her younger students.
Givens also had sensory rooms built at every school in the Athens district and 12 Limestone County system schools 11 years ago. She said sensory outlets like the paths and the rooms help students “work out their anxieties physically so they can go back to the classroom to learn mentally.”
“Your average class student who may have a lot of energy may need some activities, and with (the sensory path), they can exhaust some of those muscles and they can focus more in the classroom,” Givens said.
Charles said the sensory rooms have a related but different function than the sensory paths.
“If there is a specific need, then a child can go in the sensory room but most children never see the inside of a sensory room,” Charles said.
Charles said the private sensory room is designed to calm students with dim lights and Kinetic Sand students can play with, but the sensory path is used to stimulate brain activity and energize students as they hop along the footprints and complete the different activities.
“The sensory room is used by those who need to deescalate but also for your special needs kids who need a safe place where they can go and calm down,” Givens said. “More of your general education students are going to use the sensory path, so the path meets the needs of not just special needs students but all students.”
Givens said one of the main goals of the sensory paths is to increase students’ attention span.
“That’s the end goal for all these sensory outlets in the school — releasing that energy and that need for movement so that students can focus,” Givens said.
Givens said if she sees long-term positive effects from the two schools, her organization would like to build sensory paths in all Athens and Limestone schools.
