ARRESTS
• Brittney Leigh Hensley, 32, 29445 Maddox St., Ardmore, violation of a domestic violence protection order; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $25,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Amanda Gayle Sullivan, 36, 21475 Alabama 127, Elkmont; possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia-second offense; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Adrian Shane Ussery, 32, 2142 Lindsay Lane, Athens; first-degree receiving stolen property; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Limestone sheriff)
