Arrests
• Leslie Allen Downer, 38, 24424 Woerner Road, Elberta; first-degree theft, possession of controlled substance; was being held in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Becky Lynn Brown, 39, 230 Toney Road, Toney; possession of dangerous drugs; was being held in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
