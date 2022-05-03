The Athens Street Department planned to restart paving in Indian Trace Subdivision today and finish this week.
After that project, the crew will start paving Brownsferry Street south of U.S. 72 on the west side of town and then all the streets in Culwell Place.
Today city crews are patch paving Elkton Street and will then move to McArthur Drive later this week as weather allows.
