Limestone County will raise garbage collection rates by 39% as it passes along increases from the service provider for higher fuel prices and dumping fees, but several residents said they understand the cost adjustment.
Customers' monthly bill for the service will go from $12.96 to $18 beginning in October.
Shannon Sims, who lives in unincorporated Limestone County, said she recognizes that the increased garbage collection fee is just one of many costs that has risen.
“I have no problem paying. Do I like it? No,” she said. “But just go to the grocery store. Look at your light bill.”
Inflation nationally is near a four-decade high of 8.5%, according to government statistics. Increased costs led CCS Garbage Services Inc. to raise what it charges Limestone County by almost 39%, from $10.82 per household to $15.02 by October.
“They’re having to pay more for fuel and dumping fees," Sims said. "They’ve got to make it some way."
County Accountant Emily Ezzell said there has not been a fuel increase by the garbage collection service since 2008 when it increased by 60 cents. Ezzell said the county will start paying CCS $14.90 per household for fuel escalation this month, and the fee will rise an additional 12 cents for increased dumping fees when the contract renews from October through March.
Ezzell said there is routinely a 3-cent or 4-cent dumping fee increase each quarter, but the the county has not passed recent increases along to customers.
The last increase in garbage bills for county residents, Ezzell said, was to the current rate of $12.96 in 2014. Previous to that, increases were made in small increments every couple of years. In 2008, residents were charged $11.63, and the cost was $8.40 in 2002.
Trent Rickman, who lives in unincorporated Limestone County, said he understands the new cost and believes the price increase is fair.
“If I have to work an extra hour, it is what it is. I’m not worried about it,” he said.
Commission Chairman Collin Daly said it takes $2 over the cost to CCS to make the process work.
“When you do the $15.02, it costs us $2 over that to operate. We give the city (Athens) 75 cents to collect the money and then we keep $1 for litter patrol and all of that,” he said.
Daly said with every contract over the last several years, CCS has just accepted the same rate of pay.
“In the contract it says the contract can be amended for fuel escalation costs,” he said. “If you go back, to the time fuel went up till now, this is what’s happened.”
Daly said increased fuel costs put pressure on the CCS bottom line.
“Anybody in the industry knows what fuel has done,” he said. "We’ve prolonged it as long as we can.”
The county will not be making any additional money, Daly said.
Beth Tenniswood, who lives in unincorporated Limestone County, said she understands there is nothing the county can do to avoid the price increase.
“They can’t help what they have to do. The gas goes up, maintenance goes up, but those guys’ salaries don’t go up.”
Tenniswood said she is pleased with the garbage service at her home.
Ray Long, Morgan County Commission chairman, said they have had the same garbage rate of $12.50 for residents for more than 12 years.
“We haven’t discussed going up yet,” he said. “We’re still kind of watching it, hoping this fuel situation will get better, but it just doesn’t look like it’s going to.”
Jesse Byrd, Lawrence County Commission chairman, said his residents have paid $14 a month for garbage service for many years. He said there has been some talk among the commissioners about increasing rates.
“We had that discussion last week during a budget meeting, but we did not come to a conclusion; we haven’t finalized our budget yet,” he said.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.