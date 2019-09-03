ELKMONT — A 14-year-old confessed to shooting and killing five family members in Elkmont late Monday night, the Limestone County Sheriff's Office said this morning.
"The 14-year-old caller was interviewed and confessed to shooting all five members of his family," according to the Sheriff's Office.
The shooting took place at the teen's residence at the 25000 block of Ridge Road, according to the Sheriff's Office. A Limestone County Sheriff's Office incident log first references the shooting at 10:55 p.m. Monday. The Sheriff's Office at about 4 a.m. said via Twitter that the teenager was assisting deputies in finding the 9mm handgun he used.
Two of the victims, an adult and a juvenile, were initially in critical condition and were airlifted to hospitals in Huntsville and Birmingham, the Sheriff's Office said, but have since died.
Sheriff's spokesman Stephen Young at 1:15 a.m. today said deputies were called to the scene by a juvenile in the house who said he was downstairs when he heard shooting upstairs, according to The Daily's news partner WAFF-48.
Sheriff Mike Blakely at 3 a.m. said the two people with injuries had died, WAFF reports. He said the victims were the father, step-mother, and siblings of the shooter. He said the shooter made the initial call reporting the incident and later confessed.
In a Facebook post, Elkmont High School advised it would have extra counselors available today.
The mass shooting is the 26th in the United States this year, based on the methodology of The Associated Press/USATODAY/Northeastern University mass murder database, which tracks homicides where four or more people are killed, not including the offender.
