An Athens man broke into an ex-girlfriend's home, violated a protection-from-abuse order and ended up in an intensive care unit when her new boyfriend stabbed him with a pocketknife, according to the Limestone County Sheriff's Office.
Timothy Steven Walters, 41, has warrants for his arrest pending his release from the hospital for second-degree burglary, domestic violence assault, third-degree assault and violating a protection order, according to sheriff's spokesman Stephen Young.
Deputies received a call on the stabbing in the 22000 block of Hays Mill Road at 6 a.m. Thursday. Walters had forced his way into his ex-girlfriend’s residence where she, her children, and her boyfriend were present and assaulted her boyfriend, Young said.
The boyfriend, who sustained minor injuries, stabbed Walters with a pocketknife, Young said, and Walters also assaulted the girlfriend when she tried to render first aid.
Both men were hospitalized, Young said, but the boyfriend has been released while Walters remains in the intensive care unit of Huntsville Hospital.
On further investigation the Sheriff's Office determined Walters has harassed the woman before.
"Walters had been harassing her since their 2018 breakup, and she had obtained a protection order against him which is still active," Young said. "Walters was arrested on Jan. 7 for burglary second degree and violating a protection order in that case."
Young said Walters had a long history of violating the protection-from-abuse order by calling the victim, going to her residence and threatening her.
According to court records, Walters was charged with misdemeanor violating a protection order in August 2018. According to the ex-girlfriend's affidavit, he was "sitting at the end of her driveway, following her, yelling at her from his Jeep in her driveway, then started doing donuts in her yard."
He bonded out the day of his arrest and the case was later dismissed based upon a sentencing agreement involving a July 2018 incident.
In that July 2018 incident, according to court records, Walters broke into his ex-girlfriend's house and was charged with a felony. When she tried to call 911, according to a deputy's affidavit, "he took the phone from her and threw it out the window he had entered." In June 2019 he was sentenced to six months in jail and two years of probation.
In December 2018, he was charged with violating a protective order when the ex-girlfriend alleged he was calling her home up to 40 times per day, and contacting her at work pretending to be someone else. That case also was dismissed in conjunction with the sentencing agreement in the felony.
